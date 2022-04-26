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5G (Yay or nay)?🤔 here’s what they say!
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174 views • April 26, 2022
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Sounds to good to be true? Maybe it is?!….
This episode of Hips News we will take you on a informational 2 part series.
You will be surprise of the results and how 5G
Data and tech is still in questionable stages, but also what warm that the next step of microwaveable beam may Resin and cause some harm and damage.
Are you ready to take the risk that may or may not cause damage to your brain, heart, eyes, oxygen, of planets, animals, and to yourself and friends and family.
Beware of Greeks baring gifts; can we really trust science and the government?
Without fully proper testing?
Join us and we can uncover what’s hidden in lan sight?
Sounds to good to be true? Maybe it is?!….
This episode of Hips News we will take you on a informational 2 part series.
You will be surprise of the results and how 5G
Data and tech is still in questionable stages, but also what warm that the next step of microwaveable beam may Resin and cause some harm and damage.
Are you ready to take the risk that may or may not cause damage to your brain, heart, eyes, oxygen, of planets, animals, and to yourself and friends and family.
Beware of Greeks baring gifts; can we really trust science and the government?
Without fully proper testing?
Join us and we can uncover what’s hidden in lan sight?
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