Helping Spirit Heal Michelle Desrochers on ATP Media - with KAren Swain

Date: March 17th, 2024

Michelle has been professionally and actively researching the unexplained, and successfully working in Media for the past two decades with her area of study focused primarily in the Paranormal, specifically on malevolent hauntings and attachments. She is highly versed in many subject matters within her field, and as an Extraterrestrial Experiencer, has expanded her knowledge to include UFOlogy and other areas considered “High Strangeness”





As an International Public Figure, she is often called upon by the media to advise, create and consult, (for television and other related media). She is Co-Producer to the very popular Radio Show “The Outer Realm” to which she co-hosts with her friend and teammate, Amelia Pisano.





She has a passion for old world - ancient history and architecture to which she has always and continues to excel in. Combined with her love of travel, not only did it lead her on an incredible journey of exploration into the locations that she has always dreamed of visiting, but it opened doors to venture into locations that others have been denied access to.

She considers herself to be an explorer of all that would be deemed otherworldly.





