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THEY WILL COME TO YOUR HOMES THIS IS MARTIAL LAW, WAKE UP UK!
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190 views • September 02, 2021
Whilst you are all out protesting the police are building up a data base on you! Notice they walk around with them cameras on them? yes so when they are ready they will come to your homes when uk reaches Phase 6 - Just like CUBA / NIGERIA /ISRAEL. The New world order is here buckle up 18/36 we half way through now it warms up!
LSNT TELEGRAM VIDEOS: https://t.me/lsntawakenedlight
LSNT TELEGRAM IMAGES : https://t.me/awakenedlightofficial
AWAKENED LIGHT TG CHAT: https://t.me/AWAKENDLIGHTOFFICIALMartoial
LSNT TELEGRAM VIDEOS: https://t.me/lsntawakenedlight
LSNT TELEGRAM IMAGES : https://t.me/awakenedlightofficial
AWAKENED LIGHT TG CHAT: https://t.me/AWAKENDLIGHTOFFICIALMartoial
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