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Instalação da rede de suporte HORTOMALLAS® TRICOLOR® em cultivo de pepino.
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A HORTOMALLAS TRICOLOR é uma rede de suporte que substitui o uso do fio de algodão para o suporte de cultivos. Está desenhada para exercer um suporte adequado para as plantas trepadoras Esta rede INCLUI DOIS FIOS DE RÁFIA, que facilita a sua instalação reduzindo a mão de obra
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