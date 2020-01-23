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HEALTH PROFESSIONALS ARE QUESTIONING VACCINE SAFETY
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56 views • January 23, 2020
HEALTH PROFESSIONALS ARE QUESTIONING VACCINE SAFETY
Prof. Heidi Larson, Ph.D., Professor of Anthropology and Director of the Vaccine Confidence Project describes a ‘very wobbly health professional front line that is starting to question the safety of vaccines.’ (Dec. 3rd, 2019)
Prof. Heidi Larson, Ph.D., Professor of Anthropology and Director of the Vaccine Confidence Project describes a ‘very wobbly health professional front line that is starting to question the safety of vaccines.’ (Dec. 3rd, 2019)
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