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The Nation of Islam - Alex Linder - The secret relationship between blacks and jews 3 The Leo Frank case 14
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3 views • October 28, 2020
This is a 17-part audiobook series from The Nation of Islam titled 'Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews Volume 3, The Leo Frank Case the Lynching of a Guilty Man' you can get this book at www.noirg.org please be sure to listen to all 17 parts of this audiobook.
In Atlanta, Georgia, 1913, a Black janitor named James Conley accused a powerful Jewish leader named Leo Frank of raping and murdering a 13-year-old white girl, Mary Phagan. Frank, in turn, charged Conley with that heinous crime. Never before in a Southern courtroom had a Black man's word been accepted as evidence against a white man's, yet the white prosecutor and the all-white jury believed the Black man. The Leo Frank case is considered the greatest single act of anti-Semitism in American history'a catastrophic miscarriage of justice that regenerated the Ku Klux Klan, launched the Anti-Defamation League of B'nai B'rith, and birthed the modern Civil Rights Movement. Before the Leo Frank Affair, Jews proved to be the Black man's open enemy; after, Jews claimed they were the Black man's ?best friend.' So who is this man called Leo Frank?
https://aldebaranvideo.tv/index.php?post/The-Nation-of-Islam-The-secret-relationship-between-blacks-and-jews-3-The-Leo-Frank-case
The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews is a three-volume work published by the Nation of Islam. The first volume, which was released in 1991, explain that Jews dominated the Atlantic slave trade.
Seeking Justice for Little Mary Phagan (1899 - 1913) who was murdered by Leo Frank
https://www.littlemaryphagan.com
Leo Frank Archive
https://www.leofrank.org
Leo Frank Research Library
http://www.leofrank.info
The American Mercury
https://www.theamericanmercury.org
In Atlanta, Georgia, 1913, a Black janitor named James Conley accused a powerful Jewish leader named Leo Frank of raping and murdering a 13-year-old white girl, Mary Phagan. Frank, in turn, charged Conley with that heinous crime. Never before in a Southern courtroom had a Black man's word been accepted as evidence against a white man's, yet the white prosecutor and the all-white jury believed the Black man. The Leo Frank case is considered the greatest single act of anti-Semitism in American history'a catastrophic miscarriage of justice that regenerated the Ku Klux Klan, launched the Anti-Defamation League of B'nai B'rith, and birthed the modern Civil Rights Movement. Before the Leo Frank Affair, Jews proved to be the Black man's open enemy; after, Jews claimed they were the Black man's ?best friend.' So who is this man called Leo Frank?
https://aldebaranvideo.tv/index.php?post/The-Nation-of-Islam-The-secret-relationship-between-blacks-and-jews-3-The-Leo-Frank-case
The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews is a three-volume work published by the Nation of Islam. The first volume, which was released in 1991, explain that Jews dominated the Atlantic slave trade.
Seeking Justice for Little Mary Phagan (1899 - 1913) who was murdered by Leo Frank
https://www.littlemaryphagan.com
Leo Frank Archive
https://www.leofrank.org
Leo Frank Research Library
http://www.leofrank.info
The American Mercury
https://www.theamericanmercury.org
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