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It's Not About the Wall
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16 views • December 07, 2020
Disputing the need for a wall? It's just distraction tactics. Every sovereign nation needs a border. If you cannot understand this...you have been distracted from matters of importance.
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Yes folks, after careful consideration, I have decided to share the warped contents of my creative mind with the world. Who needs Shakespeare and literary prowess when you can have Cosmic Ani and a whole lot less?
Some of my poems are serious.
Some of my poems are sassy.
Some are downright mysterious
And some are delectably classy.
I hope you enjoy my sweet medley
And take pleasure in fanciful rhymes.
I hope you don’t view them as deadly
But as comments on interesting times.
Want to know more? Please visit my website - www.aniavedissian.com - and sign up for my monthly Monday Message. Receive thought provoking messages, humor, wisdom from Zook, class notifications, paranormal tidbits, discounts and more!
I thank you from the heart of my bottom! Let the Spirit Inhabit the Human!
SUPPORT COSMIC ANI
Hey Peeps!
I make these videos on my own dime to promote social awareness, to encourage We the Peeps to share ideas and opinions. Without open, civil discussion, we cannot build a better world. Unless we are willing to entertain alternative points of view and have the guts to change our minds when presented with new information, we cannot enter the new golden age of reason. We need space to share, to declare and above all, we need to relearn the importance of discussion for the sake of evolution, not for the sake of winning an argument.
All donations are gratefully received.
PayPal: https://paypal.me/AniAvedissian?locale.x=en_US
If you do not wish to use PayPal, my mailing address is
Ani Avedissian
P O Box 714
Wilsonville OR 97070 USA
Thank you and may your generosity be returned one thousand fold.
FOLLOW:
Website: http://aniavedissian.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/teapotani
Blog http://aniavedissian.blogspot.com/
Twitter https://twitter.com/cosmic_ani
*****************************
Yes folks, after careful consideration, I have decided to share the warped contents of my creative mind with the world. Who needs Shakespeare and literary prowess when you can have Cosmic Ani and a whole lot less?
Some of my poems are serious.
Some of my poems are sassy.
Some are downright mysterious
And some are delectably classy.
I hope you enjoy my sweet medley
And take pleasure in fanciful rhymes.
I hope you don’t view them as deadly
But as comments on interesting times.
Want to know more? Please visit my website - www.aniavedissian.com - and sign up for my monthly Monday Message. Receive thought provoking messages, humor, wisdom from Zook, class notifications, paranormal tidbits, discounts and more!
I thank you from the heart of my bottom! Let the Spirit Inhabit the Human!
SUPPORT COSMIC ANI
Hey Peeps!
I make these videos on my own dime to promote social awareness, to encourage We the Peeps to share ideas and opinions. Without open, civil discussion, we cannot build a better world. Unless we are willing to entertain alternative points of view and have the guts to change our minds when presented with new information, we cannot enter the new golden age of reason. We need space to share, to declare and above all, we need to relearn the importance of discussion for the sake of evolution, not for the sake of winning an argument.
All donations are gratefully received.
PayPal: https://paypal.me/AniAvedissian?locale.x=en_US
If you do not wish to use PayPal, my mailing address is
Ani Avedissian
P O Box 714
Wilsonville OR 97070 USA
Thank you and may your generosity be returned one thousand fold.
FOLLOW:
Website: http://aniavedissian.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/teapotani
Blog http://aniavedissian.blogspot.com/
Twitter https://twitter.com/cosmic_ani
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