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Elon Musk | It's HERE!!! First Human U.S. Brain-Computer Interface Implant? Elon Musk's Obsession with Connecting Brains to Computers
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Discover the Truth About Elon Musk Today At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

Learn More About Maryam Henein Today At: https://gab.com/LadyBee

Watch - https://rumble.com/v1e2ort-yuval-noah-harari-the-clear-cut-dichotomy-of-men-and-women-will-no-longer-m.html
Watch - https://tv.gab.com/channel/ladybee/view/yuval-has-no-regard-for-god-62eac789dfbc042820bcbcdb
Watch - https://tv.gab.com/channel/ladybee/view/yuval-noah-harari-whats-wrong-62eacc3b39d99637c4fdb284
Watch - Synchron Announces First Human U.S. Brain-Computer Interface Implant https://gab.com/LadyBee/posts/108748375207437198
Watch - Transgender Agenda -- Transhumanism ( Dr. Tenpenny Website)
Incredible new AI “May Be Conscious” with Elon Musk - https://tv.gab.com/channel/ladybee/view/incredible-new-ai-may-be-conscious-62eaa7be59da8ef2042d79ef

Would you be surprised if I told you that transgender ideology is a stepping stone to transhumanism?

When Humans Transcend Biology: Part 1- Transitions To A New World Order
Endocrine disruptors and estrogen mimickers (think plastics) increase gender dysphoria and prime body
Sex Reassignment Surgery Market, is projected to be worth $1.6 billion, by 2026. Consider it was a $316 million market in 2019.
a new-fangled branch of medicine dubbed “Gender-Affirming Care.” slogans like Putting the Pause on Puberty.
Fauci’s NIAID spent $478,188 of taxpayer money to turn monkeys transgender. For real.
Just like they created a booming industry out of the Cult Of Corona, consider all the “gender clinics”, drugs, implants, and more that are needed to change the appearance and function of God-given body parts and to snuff out biological reality.
At its core, the embrace of transgenderism is not simply about societal acceptance and inclusion of people with alternative views or lifestyles, but a giant ideological redefinition of what it means to be human.

When Humans Transcend Biology: Part 2- Transitions To A New World Order
https://vaxxter.com/when-humans-transcend-biology-part-2-transitions-to-a-new-world-order/

“Transgender advocates will answer that we are more mind than body, and this is what makes transgender ideology an essential component of the drive toward transhumanist acceptance, whether transgender advocates realize this or not.”

In his 2005 book, The Singularity is Near, Ray Kurzweil writes:
.”..with the advent of full-scale nanotechnology in the 2020s, we will have the potential to replace the biology genetic information repository in the cell nucleus with a nanoengineered system that would maintain the genetic code and simulate the actions of RNA, and other elements…” - https://www.amazon.com/Singularity-Near-Humans-Transcend-Biology/dp/0143037889
Synchron Announces First Human U.S. Brain-Computer Interface Implant
https://tv.gab.com/channel/ladybee/view/synchron-announces-first-human-us-brain-computer-62e7f3bf170af81b82e8e66c

Incredible new AI “May be Conscious” with Elon Musk
https://tv.gab.com/channel/ladybee/view/incredible-new-ai-may-be-conscious-62eaa7be59da8ef2042d79ef

Learn More Today At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/gates-epstein/#scroll-content

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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