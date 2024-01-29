Border Battle Triggers Talk of Civil War; Biden Pretends He Wants Secure Borders

Last week, talk of civil war erupted after Texas refused to obey a Supreme Court ruling allowing federal Border Patrol agents to cut down razor wire installed to stymie the migrant invasion. The Biden administration gave Texas 24 hours obey, but Texas stood its ground. Meanwhile, Joe Biden says he’s ready to sign the “toughest” and “fairest” border bill, one that his team has been working on with Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma. Today, Steve Bonta and Paul Dragu discuss the deliberate destruction of the border by the Biden administration, the rumored bipartisan border bill, and more.





Segments in today’s show include:

@ 11:28 | Steve Bonta breaks down the problem with any additional border legislation;

@ 22:05 | Donald Trump’s lawyer held a fiery press conference on Friday after her client was ordered to pay $83 million in defamation damages;

@ 33:00 | The New American’s legal scholar, Joe Wolverton, provides additional perspective on the border battle between Texas and the Biden administration.