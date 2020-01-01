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Tapping for Abundance
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23 views • January 01, 2020
I am an abundance magnet
How to unblock the thought patterns which blocks abundance
Tapping Small Intestine point 3 - an indent below the knuckle of the small finger allows affirmations into the subconscious without the guard on the gate of the conscious brain having input. Tap wisely, positive words all that you wish to achieve.
Affirmations are a sentence that you create of how you would like to be or to feel in the now, as if its happening right now.
How to unblock the thought patterns which blocks abundance
Tapping Small Intestine point 3 - an indent below the knuckle of the small finger allows affirmations into the subconscious without the guard on the gate of the conscious brain having input. Tap wisely, positive words all that you wish to achieve.
Affirmations are a sentence that you create of how you would like to be or to feel in the now, as if its happening right now.
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