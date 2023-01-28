GFTV-Global Great Awakenings-Dr. Scott Bennett with Dr. James Fetzer

About Dr. Scott Bennett





In 2011, 2LT Scott Bennett, U.S. Army Special Operations Officer and Psychological Warfare analyst, worked in the highest levels of counterterrorism, intelligence, and politics in Washington DC. He had been awarded a Direct Military Commission by the President of the United States, and was a leading writer and thinker at the State Department Counterterrorism Office, U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, and the George W. Bush Administration.





After discovering and exposing massive corruption within the Obama White House and military contractors, he was unlawfully imprisoned on trumped up charges by the Obama Administration. Why? In performance of his sworn military officer's oath, Bennett had filed intelligence analysis reports exposing illegal terrorist finance corruption and money-laundering operations involving the Clinton Foundation, the law firm Covington and Burling, the Department of Justice (Eric Holder, Lanny Breuer, Loretta Lynch, Kevin Downing), Saudi Arabia-Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood, US Central Command, and the international defense contractor, Booz Allen Hamilton.





