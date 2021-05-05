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Jesuit Georgetown Controls America. The Jesuits Rule The World
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48 views • May 05, 2021
Jesuit Georgetown Controls America. The Jesuits Rule The World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQUtn2cFwfw
John Joseph DeGioia Born 1957 (age 63–64) Connecticut, U.S.
Agenda Contributor, World Economic Forum
https://www.weforum.org/people/john-j-degioia President, Jesuit Georgetown University
Spouse(s) Theresa Miller (m. 1994)
Alma mater Jesuit Georgetown University (BA, PhD) 48th President of Georgetown University
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_presidents_of_Georgetown_University
Incumbent Assumed office July 1, 2001 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_J._DeGioia
Preceded by Leo J. O'Donovan SJ - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leo_J._O%27Donovan
The Biden administration will be totally Roman Catholic, Jesuit controlled,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5loiA-Jj4gM
In what may be an all-time high,the U.S.'s SECOND Roman Catholic President Joe Biden has nominated nine Catholics to serve in his cabinet.
https://www.ucanews.com/news/nine-catholics-nominated-to-cabinet-jobs-in-biden-administration/91162#
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQUtn2cFwfw
John Joseph DeGioia Born 1957 (age 63–64) Connecticut, U.S.
Agenda Contributor, World Economic Forum
https://www.weforum.org/people/john-j-degioia President, Jesuit Georgetown University
Spouse(s) Theresa Miller (m. 1994)
Alma mater Jesuit Georgetown University (BA, PhD) 48th President of Georgetown University
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_presidents_of_Georgetown_University
Incumbent Assumed office July 1, 2001 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_J._DeGioia
Preceded by Leo J. O'Donovan SJ - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leo_J._O%27Donovan
The Biden administration will be totally Roman Catholic, Jesuit controlled,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5loiA-Jj4gM
In what may be an all-time high,the U.S.'s SECOND Roman Catholic President Joe Biden has nominated nine Catholics to serve in his cabinet.
https://www.ucanews.com/news/nine-catholics-nominated-to-cabinet-jobs-in-biden-administration/91162#
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