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Pfizer’s ‘vaccine’ Side Effect List
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179 views • March 07, 2022
If anything happens to my friends or family who were deceived and coerced into taking this.. I will not rest.
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf - https://t.co/4f4nOCnGPG . First Release of Pfizer Documents: Adverse Events Report. Pfizer Report: Side effects of vaccines! After page 30 it lists 9 pages of horrific side effects!
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://t.me/MEDIAWEAPONS
Pfizer’s ‘vaccine’ Side Effect List
Pfizer, vaccine, Side Effect List
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf - https://t.co/4f4nOCnGPG . First Release of Pfizer Documents: Adverse Events Report. Pfizer Report: Side effects of vaccines! After page 30 it lists 9 pages of horrific side effects!
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://t.me/MEDIAWEAPONS
Pfizer’s ‘vaccine’ Side Effect List
Pfizer, vaccine, Side Effect List
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