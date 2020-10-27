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Insomniac's TOP 5 CIGARS of 2020
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68 views • October 27, 2020
Here's my personal TOP 5 CIGARS that I reviewed in 2020.
Custom 15% OFF LINK for a box of Sobremesa Brulee (15% off IN ADDITION TO any sale they already have on this cigar, subtracted from total once added to cart):
https://www.famous-smoke.com/sobremesa-brulee-toro-cigars/item-67111?coupon=SMOKETHIS15&;clickid=3tVxU03jFxyOUakwUx0Mo38TUkExnkxDxzpdzk0&irgwc=1&utm_content=25440&ircid=974&utm_campaign=Should%20I%20Smoke%20This%3F&kws=ZAF4391&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=ImpactRadius
Custom 15% OFF LINK for a box of Las Calaveras 2020 (15% off IN ADDITION TO any sale they already have on this cigar, subtracted from total once added to cart):
https://www.famous-smoke.com/las-calaveras-edicion-limitada-2020-lc52-cigars/item-56427?coupon=SMOKETHIS15&;clickid=3tVxU03jFxyOUakwUx0Mo38TUkExnh06xzpdzk0&irgwc=1&utm_content=25440&ircid=974&utm_campaign=Should%20I%20Smoke%20This%3F&kws=ZAF4391&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=ImpactRadius
Custom 15% OFF LINK for a box of La Coalicion (15% off IN ADDITION TO any sale they already have on this cigar, subtracted from total once added to cart):
https://www.famous-smoke.com/la-coalicion-siglo-cigars/item-67195?coupon=SMOKETHIS15&;clickid=3tVxU03jFxyOUakwUx0Mo38TUkExnhR6xzpdzk0&irgwc=1&utm_content=25440&ircid=974&utm_campaign=Should%20I%20Smoke%20This%3F&kws=ZAF4391&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=ImpactRadius
Custom 15% OFF LINK for a box of Sobremesa Brulee (15% off IN ADDITION TO any sale they already have on this cigar, subtracted from total once added to cart):
https://www.famous-smoke.com/sobremesa-brulee-toro-cigars/item-67111?coupon=SMOKETHIS15&;clickid=3tVxU03jFxyOUakwUx0Mo38TUkExnkxDxzpdzk0&irgwc=1&utm_content=25440&ircid=974&utm_campaign=Should%20I%20Smoke%20This%3F&kws=ZAF4391&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=ImpactRadius
Custom 15% OFF LINK for a box of Las Calaveras 2020 (15% off IN ADDITION TO any sale they already have on this cigar, subtracted from total once added to cart):
https://www.famous-smoke.com/las-calaveras-edicion-limitada-2020-lc52-cigars/item-56427?coupon=SMOKETHIS15&;clickid=3tVxU03jFxyOUakwUx0Mo38TUkExnh06xzpdzk0&irgwc=1&utm_content=25440&ircid=974&utm_campaign=Should%20I%20Smoke%20This%3F&kws=ZAF4391&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=ImpactRadius
Custom 15% OFF LINK for a box of La Coalicion (15% off IN ADDITION TO any sale they already have on this cigar, subtracted from total once added to cart):
https://www.famous-smoke.com/la-coalicion-siglo-cigars/item-67195?coupon=SMOKETHIS15&;clickid=3tVxU03jFxyOUakwUx0Mo38TUkExnhR6xzpdzk0&irgwc=1&utm_content=25440&ircid=974&utm_campaign=Should%20I%20Smoke%20This%3F&kws=ZAF4391&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=ImpactRadius
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