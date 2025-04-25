Yesterday: India has blocked the flow of the Indus River towards Pakistan by closing all four sluice gates that control the flow of water through dams and canals.

This is the first time this has happened since the Indus Waters Agreement of 1960, ANI reported.

Pakistan has previously warned that such a blockade would be considered an act of war.

Adding: found before this on April 24th,

❗️India has found evidence of Pakistani intelligence agencies' involvement in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Hindustan Times writes.

📍Intelligence inputs also suggest the existence of a "coordinated conspiracy" to send large numbers of well-trained terrorists to India, sources told Hindustan Times;





📍The identities of five attackers have been established. Among them, three are Pakistani citizens, the rest are residents of Jammu and Kashmir;





📍Narendra Modi said that New Delhi will relentlessly pursue every terrorist and their patrons.

On April 22, militants from the Resistance Front, an organization banned in India, opened fire on a group of tourists in Kashmir. According to various media reports, between 26 and 28 people were killed.

❗️We will consider any attempt by India, which has withdrawn from the Indus Waters Treaty, to cut off the flow of water to Pakistan as an act of war - Pakistan Security Council

⚡️India will soon cancel the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, writes the Pakistani publication Gulistan News.

⚡️Pakistan has declared Indian advisers on defense, navy and aviation personae non gratae, the Pakistani Security Council reports.

⚡️India has suspended issuing visas to Pakistanis and will cancel previously issued ones from April 27.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs reported this.

⚡️Pakistan has closed its airspace to India, the country's Security Council reports.