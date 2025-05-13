Nanotechnology-based Contamination found in Zeolite Products under Optical Microscopy – Unhackable Animal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Un-Hackable Animal investigates popular Zeolite Products: MasterPeace and Pure Body Extra and shows her photography of what she believes to be Nano-technology-based contaminants, including Hydrogel and Moving Nanoparticles in samples, beginning with an Overview of her Microscopy. Note that Heavy Metals cannot be determined with this equiptment. Also see the Substack article on MasterPeace, Part I: https://unhackableanimal.substack.com/p/masterpeace-take-some-nanos-to-detox