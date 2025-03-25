© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Dispenser - "Most people think AI is safe." "Let me show you how unsafe it is."
Source: https://x.com/redpilldispensr/status/1904450823175696512
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9olafz [thanks to https://scitechdaily.com/leading-ai-scientists-warn-of-unleashing-risks-beyond-human-control/ 🖲]