Steve Kirsch: Incomprehensible Conspiracy To Push Deadly Vax (Part 2)

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Steve Kirsch is Executive Director of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation
https://stevekirsch.substack.com | https://vacsafety.org
He drops a bombshell in this interview:
* Could Omicron be the cure for covid?
* If so, that would explain why governments are cutting off world travel to prevent it from spreading.
* Natural immunity is the only permanent solution — and vaccines simply can’t replace the human immune response.
The full interview is linked below.
Health Ranger Report | 3 December 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/94c8953a-f615-45e1-93e1-40899e3e1865
Accompanying article by Mike Adams:
• Could Omicron Be The Cure For Covid? Highly Infectious Strain With Mild Symptoms Could Deliver Worldwide Natural Immunity, Make Vaxxes Obsolete