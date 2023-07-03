The REAL Reason France Is Burning [Urgent 2023 Prophecy]

📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets

📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

🔗 For upcoming meetings + announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6 ☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

Violent protests have erupted across France after police fatally shot a 17-year-old boy of North African descent, identified as Nahel M., on Tuesday. On Friday night alone, more than 1,300 people were arrested. Buildings burning, cars, homes, businesses destroyed — the situation is dire. But hardly anyone is making the proper connection to the 70 weeks of Daniel, end times Bible prophecy, and how these things are not mere coincidence. Learn who the "Prince" is behind this whole agenda, and discover the truth about (your?) Hebrew ancestry in these last days...

