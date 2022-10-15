Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Robert Malone, and Dr. Richard Urso on freedom fest

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The Highwire with Del Bigtree
Del moderates an incredible panel of luminaries including Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Robert Malone, and Dr. Richard Urso, who unabashedly hit on the dangers of the Covid-19 vaccine and the broader, systemic issues that triggered a public health catastrophe.
#FreedomFest #PierreKory #RobertMalone #RichardUrso #TheLongHaul