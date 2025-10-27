How Did Farmers Build These Churches With Hammer and Chisel? (Tartaria Question)

Something cracks me up about the flat earth theory—not because I believe it (I don't), but because buried inside it is this whole other set of concepts about a place called Tartaria. Old world architecture. Mud floods. The science around water and building structures. And honestly? The architecture questions are legitimate.

When I went to Europe—France, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium—I was enamored by how OLD everything was. In the United States, a couple hundred years is the oldest buildings we have. That's what they tell us. But in Europe, these buildings are a thousand, two thousand years old. Rome, maybe multiple thousands. And these beautiful churches in all these little places along the way were supposedly built by people hundreds of years ago when all they had was hammer and chisel.

No technology. No power tools. Here's what doesn't add up: 85% of the population back then was agricultural. That's what the history says. So that other 10-15% spent their time building these HUGE, extravagant, beautiful artwork structures that require high-level craftsmanship... just to go in and pray?

All these intricate organs with specific tonal and vibrational frequencies. Bells - massive bells that would require mining enormous amounts of metal and craftsmanship to get them to certain tones. Sure, bells were used to notify places. But there were SO many resources required back then to mine the amount of metal it would take to make one of those bells.

The craftsmanship to get them to those certain tones. I just don't see how the story they're giving us is what happened. I don't know what we're on. I don't think the earth is flat. But I DO think there's more to old world architecture than the official narrative explains.



