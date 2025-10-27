BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Did Farmers Build These Churches With Hammer and Chisel? (Tartaria Question)
Lucid Principles: Conscious Storytelling Based on 24 Poetic Insights of Timeless Wisdom
Lucid Principles: Conscious Storytelling Based on 24 Poetic Insights of Timeless Wisdom
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
25 views • 1 day ago

Something cracks me up about the flat earth theory—not because I believe it (I don't), but because buried inside it is this whole other set of concepts about a place called Tartaria. Old world architecture. Mud floods. The science around water and building structures. And honestly? The architecture questions are legitimate.

When I went to Europe—France, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium—I was enamored by how OLD everything was. In the United States, a couple hundred years is the oldest buildings we have. That's what they tell us. But in Europe, these buildings are a thousand, two thousand years old. Rome, maybe multiple thousands. And these beautiful churches in all these little places along the way were supposedly built by people hundreds of years ago when all they had was hammer and chisel.

No technology. No power tools. Here's what doesn't add up: 85% of the population back then was agricultural. That's what the history says. So that other 10-15% spent their time building these HUGE, extravagant, beautiful artwork structures that require high-level craftsmanship... just to go in and pray?

All these intricate organs with specific tonal and vibrational frequencies. Bells - massive bells that would require mining enormous amounts of metal and craftsmanship to get them to certain tones. Sure, bells were used to notify places. But there were SO many resources required back then to mine the amount of metal it would take to make one of those bells.

The craftsmanship to get them to those certain tones. I just don't see how the story they're giving us is what happened. I don't know what we're on. I don't think the earth is flat. But I DO think there's more to old world architecture than the official narrative explains.


🔗 More Mind Stretchers:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i13unA-Hjqg&list=PLf0Db_bzH-7c-DPTq_02MeE3FmN7eyfP6

📧 Follow for questions that challenge official narratives

#Tartaria #OldWorld #Architecture #HiddenHistory #MudFloods #EuropeanChurches #AncientBuildings #Craftsmanship #MindStretcher #QuestionEverything #AlternativeHistory #Churches #Bells #VibrationalFrequency

Keywords
question everythingfranceswitzerlandromehidden historyitalyorganstartariaflat earth theoryeuropean churchescraftsmanshipalternative historyancient buildingsmud floodsold world architecturevibrational frequencychurch bellsmind stretcherhammer and chisel85 percent farmersbuilding mystery
Chapters

00:00- What Cracks Me Up About Flat Earth Theory

00:04- I Don't Think Earth is Flat, But...

00:09- The Tartaria Theories and Mud Floods

00:17- The Science Around Water and Church Architecture

00:20- The Buildings That Strike Me Most

00:25- When I Went to Europe

00:33- Everything in the US is New (Supposedly)

00:39- European Buildings Are Thousands of Years Old

00:44- Beautiful Churches in Every Little Place

00:47- Built by People With No Technology or Power Tools

00:54- 85% of the Population Was Agricultural

00:59- How Did 15% Build These Extravagant Structures?

01:08- The Intricate Organs and Vibrational Frequencies

01:21- Mining and Crafting Those Massive Bells

01:24- The Story They're Giving Us Doesn't Add Up

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy