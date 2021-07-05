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The Cosmic Hoax: An Exposé (Dr. Steven Greer Documentary July 4th 2021)
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170 views • July 05, 2021
Learn the truth from the Father of the Real Disclosure Project!
This documentary is Dr. Greer’s answer to the current government and media disinformation campaign promoting 3 big lies:
1. We do not know what these UAPs/ UFOs are. WE DO.
2. Humans cannot make craft that can maneuver like UFOs. WE CAN and WE DO.
3. The UFOs are a threat. THEY ARE NOT.
This documentary is Dr. Greer’s answer to the current government and media disinformation campaign promoting 3 big lies:
1. We do not know what these UAPs/ UFOs are. WE DO.
2. Humans cannot make craft that can maneuver like UFOs. WE CAN and WE DO.
3. The UFOs are a threat. THEY ARE NOT.
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