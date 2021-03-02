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Bill Gates said vaccines will reduce population by 2050
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285 views • March 02, 2021
This video is a wake up call for blue pilled America. These vaccines are all about wiping out lives over a specific period of time. The word on the street is many of these labs are owned by Bill Gates himself, who just so happens to be the recent purchaser of the majority of America's farmland. THANK GOD THAT THE STRONG SHALL SURVIVE!
And such as do wickedly against the covenant shall he corrupt by flatteries: but the people that do know their God SHALL BE STRONG, and do exploits.
(Daniel 11;32)
Courtesy of YouTube Channel "Kenya News Media" under title:
"Bill Gates admits plans to reduce population through use of vaccines"
And such as do wickedly against the covenant shall he corrupt by flatteries: but the people that do know their God SHALL BE STRONG, and do exploits.
(Daniel 11;32)
Courtesy of YouTube Channel "Kenya News Media" under title:
"Bill Gates admits plans to reduce population through use of vaccines"
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