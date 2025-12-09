VAX PUSHING BILLIONAIRE SHOCKED BY LYME DISEASE AND NODULES ON THYROID

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
### 2025
**Date:** November 28, 2024 (Posted on Instagram 53 weeks ago, placing it in late 2024/early 2025 for a 2025 reference)
**Platform:** Instagram
**Content:**
alexisohanian
53w
After tracking some suspicious nodules on my thyroid for the last 4 years, I recently got half of it surgically removed.
The nodules were getting bigger & the latest biopsy revealed they’d very likely turn cancerous. My mom had breast cancer around this age (41) and then ultimately died from brain cancer a decade or so later. I hate cancer.
I wasn’t gonna take any chances; the surgery was smooth and I’m extra grateful this Thanksgiving because I got the call this morning that my now-removed-half-of-thyroid was indeed full of some gnarly nodules that were very likely to become cancerous.
**URL:** https://www.instagram.com/p/DC7zR4dRe5t/?hl=en&img_index=1
---
### 2024
**Date:** August 19, 2024
**Platform:** X (Twitter)
**Content:**
Alexis Ohanian 🗽
@alexisohanian
Appreciate y'all.
Big fella is doing well.
Fuck Lyme. Thanks, antibiotics.
6:47 PM · Aug 19, 2024
**URL:** https://x.com/alexisohanian/status/1825711197150212319
**Date:** July 16, 2024
**Platform:** X (Twitter)
**Content:**
Alexis Ohanian 🗽
@alexisohanian
Doing a full battery of health scans, tests, etc, and found out I have lyme disease. Wild. No symptoms, thankfully, but gonna treat. Good cholesterol is too low. Bad cholesterol is just OK. Gotta work on that. On the plus-side: 822 ng/dL total + 162 ng/dL free testosterone.
7:32 AM · Jul 16, 2024
**URL:** https://x.com/alexisohanian/status/1813220215263490418
---
### 2020
**Date:** November 18, 2020
**Platform:** X (Twitter)
**Content:**
Alexis Ohanian 🗽
@alexisohanian
SCIENCE.
LFG, USA.
Compete, compete, compete to make the safest, most effective, most accessible, best vaccine on the planet.
7:23 AM · Nov 18, 2020
**URL:** https://x.com/alexisohanian/status/1329082850977607683
**Date:** November 9, 2020
**Platform:** X (Twitter)
**Content:**
Alexis Ohanian 🗽
@alexisohanian
OK, America, SCIENTISTS are doing their jobs. But anyone with a platform for half of the country that refuses to wear a mask needs to start informing them--today--that the vaccine is not full of tracking devices or whatever other conspiracy theory BS is out there... https://x.com/CNBC/status/13/CNBC/status/1325797419246891008
5:53 AM · Nov 9, 2020
**URL:** https://x.com/alexisohanian/status/1325798713198047232
---
### 2019
**Date:** December 16, 2019
**Platform:** X (Twitter)
**Content:**
Alexis Ohanian 🗽
@alexisohanian
Please vaccinate. 🙏
5:55 PM · Dec 16, 2019
**URL:** https://x.com/alexisohanian/status/1206754870151307265
---
### 2018
**Date:** October 19, 2018
**Platform:** X (Twitter)
**Content:**
Alexis Ohanian 🗽
@alexisohanian
Got my flu vaccine today.
@olympiaohanian
got her first one this week and I know it wasn't fun but vaccines are so important.
There should be a national holiday for Jonas Salk right around the start of flu season just to remind everyone what a hero that… https://ift.tt/2yq8eJJ
11:44 AM · Oct 19, 2018
**URL:** https://x.com/alexisohanian/status/1053000000000000000 (Note: The specific status ID appears truncated or incorrect in the original text; using placeholder for structure.)
---
### 2014
**Date:** November 22, 2014
**Platform:** X (Twitter)
**Content:**
Alexis Ohanian 🗽
@alexisohanian
Left deltoid just got a flu vaccine - ready to take on the world now.
7:02 AM · Nov 22, 2014
from Aurora Highlands, Arlington
**URL:** https://x.com/alexisohanian/status/536172788340781056