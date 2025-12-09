VAX PUSHING BILLIONAIRE SHOCKED BY LYME DISEASE AND NODULES ON THYROID

### 2025

**Date:** November 28, 2024 (Posted on Instagram 53 weeks ago, placing it in late 2024/early 2025 for a 2025 reference)

alexisohanian

After tracking some suspicious nodules on my thyroid for the last 4 years, I recently got half of it surgically removed.





The nodules were getting bigger & the latest biopsy revealed they’d very likely turn cancerous. My mom had breast cancer around this age (41) and then ultimately died from brain cancer a decade or so later. I hate cancer.





I wasn’t gonna take any chances; the surgery was smooth and I’m extra grateful this Thanksgiving because I got the call this morning that my now-removed-half-of-thyroid was indeed full of some gnarly nodules that were very likely to become cancerous.

### 2024

**Date:** August 19, 2024

**Platform:** X (Twitter)

Alexis Ohanian 🗽

@alexisohanian

Appreciate y'all.

Big fella is doing well.

Fuck Lyme. Thanks, antibiotics.

6:47 PM · Aug 19, 2024

**Date:** July 16, 2024

**Platform:** X (Twitter)

Alexis Ohanian 🗽

@alexisohanian

Doing a full battery of health scans, tests, etc, and found out I have lyme disease. Wild. No symptoms, thankfully, but gonna treat. Good cholesterol is too low. Bad cholesterol is just OK. Gotta work on that. On the plus-side: 822 ng/dL total + 162 ng/dL free testosterone.

7:32 AM · Jul 16, 2024

### 2020

**Date:** November 18, 2020

**Platform:** X (Twitter)

Alexis Ohanian 🗽

@alexisohanian

SCIENCE.

LFG, USA.

Compete, compete, compete to make the safest, most effective, most accessible, best vaccine on the planet.

7:23 AM · Nov 18, 2020

**Date:** November 9, 2020

**Platform:** X (Twitter)

Alexis Ohanian 🗽

@alexisohanian

OK, America, SCIENTISTS are doing their jobs. But anyone with a platform for half of the country that refuses to wear a mask needs to start informing them--today--that the vaccine is not full of tracking devices or whatever other conspiracy theory BS is out there...

### 2019

**Date:** December 16, 2019

**Platform:** X (Twitter)

Alexis Ohanian 🗽

@alexisohanian

Please vaccinate. 🙏

### 2018

**Date:** October 19, 2018

**Platform:** X (Twitter)

Alexis Ohanian 🗽

@alexisohanian

Got my flu vaccine today.

@olympiaohanian

got her first one this week and I know it wasn't fun but vaccines are so important.





There should be a national holiday for Jonas Salk right around the start of flu season just to remind everyone what a hero that…

### 2014

**Date:** November 22, 2014

**Platform:** X (Twitter)

Alexis Ohanian 🗽

@alexisohanian

Left deltoid just got a flu vaccine - ready to take on the world now.

7:02 AM · Nov 22, 2014

