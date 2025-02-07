© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️ Israeli Air Force conduct airstrikes on southern Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa Valley region
Israeli fighter jets were also seen in the skies over Beirut.
A 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon had been in effect since November 27, and was extended (https://t.me/geopolitics_live/41989) at the end of January until February 18.
📹 Footage taken from social media.