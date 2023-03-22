Speaker McCarthy: The world now is a bit like the 1930s, where China, Russia, North Korea and Iran are like an axis of evil formed by Hitler, Mussolini and Japan

https://gettr.com/post/p2c7g9q234d

03/21/2023 Regarding Xi Jinping's meeting with Putin, Speaker McCarthy says: The world now is a bit like the 1930s, where China, Russia, North Korea and Iran are like an axis of evil formed by Hitler, Mussolini and Japan. All this happens because the world has a vacuum of America’s leadership. American politicians should think about how to formulate policies to avoid war.

03/21/2023 麦卡锡议长在谈到习近平与普京的会谈时说：现在的世界有点像1930年代，中共国、俄罗斯、北朝鲜和伊朗就像是希特勒、墨索里尼和日本组成的邪恶轴心。这一切的发生是因为世界缺少了美国的领导，美国的政客们应该想一想如何制定政策避免战争。



