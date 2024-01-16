Russia Ukraine Updates
Jan 16, 2024
Russian Cossacks’ daily routine
Cossacks [from Turkic kazak, ‘adventurer’ or ‘free man’] were originally members of a people dwelling in the northern hinterlands of the Black and Caspian seas. They had a tradition of independence and finally received privileges from the Russian government in return for military services. Today, modern Cossacks are defending Southern Russian lands from the Kiev regime.
