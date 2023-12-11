Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nick Fuentes: Whites have to take our own side.
channel image
Liberum Arbitrium
9 Subscribers
41 views
Published 18 hours ago

Whites have to take our own side. We're Christian, we're American, we gotta bring back that old school mentality. No more worrying about other peoples' issues. What about the trauma of our people? Every other group takes care of itself. Now it's our turn 🔥

More Nick Fuentes on http://cozy.tv/nick and https://rumble.com/nickjfuentes

https://archive.ph/DYJbN


Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick

Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes

Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial

America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ

AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3

Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-661227

Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes

Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes

AFPAC: https://afpac.events

America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org

Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF

Keywords
americausawhitesgroupamericafirstnickfuenteswhitepeople

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket