X22 Financial Report Ep. 2789a - Right On Schedule, [JB] Blames The Fed For Inflation, Trap Set

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Right On Schedule, [JB] Blames The Fed For Inflation, Trap Set
The Atlanta Fed has revised the GDP numbers, they are now dropping like a rock and most likely we are headed right into a recession. The corrupt politicians just proved that Trump's tariffs have nothing to do with inflation, it is [JB] and the [CB] that created the inflation. The blame game has begun, [JB] took the bait, think mandate.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^