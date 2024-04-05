Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is Silver Worth $1000 Per Ounce? What If It Already Was?
channel image
The Morgan Report
380 Subscribers
699 views
Published 16 hours ago

Is Silver Worth $1000 Per Ounce? What If It Already Was? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Right Now The Silver to Gold Ratio Is At About 85 to 1... However The Real Mining Ratio is Actually More Like 16 to 1. For Every 1oz Of Gold They Mine They Mine 16 oz of Silver. The Day Is Not Far When The Dollar Will Fall & This Alone Will Drive The Prices Of Gold & Silver Up.

Watch this video on Is Silver Worth $1000 Per Ounce? What If It Already Was?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Is Silver Worth $1000 Per Ounce? What If It Already Was?.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

Keywords
goldsilverdavid morganthe morgan report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket