Suffering Awhile
Fire & Grace Church
Published a month ago |

September 11th, 2022

Are you going to stand in Jesus when everything goes wrong? Suffering persecution can come in many forms, but it is always important to cling to Jesus and persevere. Tests, trials, and temptations allow us to become mature in our faith and withstand anything Satan has to throw at us.

"For his anger endureth but a moment; in his favour is life: weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning." Psalm 30:5

