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This dude may be the most red pilled Priest I have ever seen.
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322 views • August 23, 2021
“Let Bill Gates jab himself with it! Let the Rockefellers jab themselves with it. Let the Rothschilds jab themselves with it. Let Klaus Schwab jab himself with it. Let George Soros jab himself with it.”
Straight 🔥🔥🔥
The Righteous Indignation the World over is reaching a boiling point, can you feel it?
Prepare for an inundation of Light. It’s coming.
Straight 🔥🔥🔥
The Righteous Indignation the World over is reaching a boiling point, can you feel it?
Prepare for an inundation of Light. It’s coming.
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