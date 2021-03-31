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Perhaps Today - Are You Ready
FiftyplusFreedom
FiftyplusFreedom
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50 views • March 31, 2021
In this this video, filmed on 29 March 2021, Derrall shares some insights into soon to be expected events.

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Video References found on Alternative Media:

The Easter Story - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/the-easter-story-part-1-chuck-missler:e
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/the-easter-story-part-2-chuck-missler:0

The Imagery of Ancient Jewish Wedding
https://odysee.com/@AboutGod:4/The-Rapture---Chuck-Missler---Session-1:5

Daniel's 70 Weeks
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/learn-the-bible-in-24-hours-hour-9-small:e

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/learn-the-bible-in-24-hours-hour-23:3

~~~~~~~

Select References from the Bible

The Promise of the Rapture
John 14:1-4

I wish we'd all been ready!
Matthew 24:40-41
Luke 17:34-36

Daniel's 70 Weeks
Daniel 9:24-27

The Attack by Israel's Immediate Neighbours
Psalm 83

The Magog Invasion
Ezekiel 38 & 39

The Generations of the sons of Noah
Genesis 10 & 11
1 Chronicles 1:5-27

The Generations Abraham's sons
Genesis 25
1 Chronicles 1:28-34

The Generations of Esau
Genesis 36
1 Chronicles 1:35-42

The Abomination of Desolation
Matthew 24:15-22

The Return of The KING OF KINGS, AND LORD OF LORDS
Revelation 19:11-16

Without Shedding of Blood is No Remission [of sin]
Hebrews 9:22

I have The Keys of Death and of Hades
Revelation 1:17,18

The Gospel which I preached unto you
1 Corinthians 15:1-8

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Original Videos:
Koinonia House Inc. On-Demand streaming service

The Rapture: Christianity's Most Preposterous Belief
https://store.khouse.org/collections/on-demand/products/the-rapture-christianitys-most-preposterous-belief

Daniel's 70 Weeks
https://store.khouse.org/collections/topical-studies/products/daniels-70-weeks

The Magog Invasion: An Alternate View
https://store.khouse.org/collections/topical-studies/products/the-magog-invasion-an-alternate-view

~~~~~~~

Follow Derrall on these Alternative Media:

Odysee
https://odysee.com/@FiftyplusFreedom:9

BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/derrall/

Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derrall

~~~~~~~
Keywords
easterrapturetribulationapocalypse4 horsemen
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