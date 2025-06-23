Animism or BREATH in the Animated, RELIGION?. Control of the MAMILLARY brain/bodies/aka Animal brain

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The only thing that the animated have differently than the non-living is the breath to keep the WILL/WHEEL turning and whirling. It doesn't stop unless you want it to, and the people who run the institutes have no problem showing us how to waste our breath, degrade our breath to potentially having no breath. Pledging our breath to something not worthy of its own breath.