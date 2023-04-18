REPUBLI_can & DEMOC_rant

https://rumble.com/v2iymv8-dr.-rand-paul-opening-remarks-at-hsgac-hearing-with-sec.-mayorkas-april-18-.html
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ocasio-cortez-ilhan-omar-israel-hamas-violence
When AOCommunist disagrees with Pelosi and Schumer and Biden, it's because she wants MORE totalitarianism.
When Rand Paul disagrees with Republicans, it's because he wants MORE FREEDOM!
That's the difference between the left and the right ... between republicans and democrats ... between evil and righteousness.
