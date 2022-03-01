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The L.G.B. Community Theme Song [Let’s go Brandon, I agree]
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10 views • March 01, 2022
Even with all the cuts, this was still more coherent than any Biden speech heard before.
This song is so deep and meaningful, this is history here people. Let’s Go Brandon!!!!
He said he would unify the country…more and more Americans are united against him so I guess he technically wasn’t wrong.
This song is so deep and meaningful, this is history here people. Let’s Go Brandon!!!!
He said he would unify the country…more and more Americans are united against him so I guess he technically wasn’t wrong.
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