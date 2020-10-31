Fauci's Pandemic: How He Caused It and Uses It.

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Based on the in-depth scientific and historical report, "Fauci's COVID-19 Treachery with Chilling Ties to the Chinese Military" on Breggin.com in the Coronavirus Resource Center. https://breggin.com/coronavirus-resource-center/ The video and the scientific report that will change how you think about COVID-19.
Read the Breggins' report on Fauci @ https://breggin.com/dr-faucis-covid-19-treachery/
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Dr. Breggin's books @ https://breggin.com/books