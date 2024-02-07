Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The LIES we're being told and most people will believe whatever the government says
channel image
The Prisoner
8959 Subscribers
Shop now
342 views
Published 17 hours ago

Politicians lies are easy to make up. It's the people who believe them that's the problem.
50% of the world's population will soon die of what's called Turbo Cancer all because of the deadly covid vaccines.

Mirrored - wil paranormal

Keywords
moon landing hoaxthe governmentthe sheeplewil paranormalthe lies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket