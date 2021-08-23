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Sin Takes a Holiday (1930) BASIL RATHBONE
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24 views • August 23, 2021
Stars: Basil Rathbone, Constance Bennett, Kenneth MacKenna
Director: Paul L. Stein
A dowdy woman accepts her boss' marriage proposal, even though he only asked her to avoid marriage to another. As a wealthy wife, she transforms from ugly duckling to uninhibited swan and even contemplates having an affair with a man she meets during a trip to Paris. Co-stars Constance Bennett, sister of Joan Bennett!
Director: Paul L. Stein
A dowdy woman accepts her boss' marriage proposal, even though he only asked her to avoid marriage to another. As a wealthy wife, she transforms from ugly duckling to uninhibited swan and even contemplates having an affair with a man she meets during a trip to Paris. Co-stars Constance Bennett, sister of Joan Bennett!
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