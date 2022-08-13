JAPANESE GVT RESIGNS!! (WHAT DO THEY KNOW-WAR OR PLANET X SOON COMING)/MX-CALI BORDER IN CHAOS

Brandon cory Nagley





Aug 13, 2022 JAPANESE GOVERNMENT RESIGNS!! (WHAT DO THEY KNOW?-WAR OR PLANET X SOON COMING)MEXICO-USA BORDER IN CHAOS (CARS AND BUSES SET ON FIRE!! WHO IS TRYING TO DISTRACT OR CAUSE HAVOC????)US CONSULATES TOLD TO SHELTER IN PLACE!!!/WELCOME TO THE END-TIMES/READ BELOW. I meant to post last night. Tijuana and Baja California and at least 5 or more cities under the border of California/Mexico there were tons of cars and buses and I believe even buildings burnt up by someone or people. Not sure who's doing this though it doesn't seem like the regular drug gang warfare going on on our border and below the border....and it's not only going on in these 2 places. I guess according to others that live in the southern tip of California are saying this is now happening in multiple cities and that our own United States consulates were told to shelter in place as they are declaring a state of emergency.... I feel moreso these acts are being purposely done for reasons other than drugs because the drug violence has been going on a while now down at the border and across the border ... Though you never hear about people of someone going around blowing things up and catching things on fire... I just now heard that now 5 cities fires seen with vehicles mainly trucks and buses and that police have set up roadblocks in 5 cities. The USA gvt workers across the San diego/Mexico borderline being told stay still in place. News people just said minutes ago quote "they believe these were planned out orchestrated attacks"..... Umm duh lol and I think it goes deeper than that this isn't from gang or drug violence. I wanna know what kind of trucks and buses were burned??? Were these trucks carrying something secret ? Lots of ?s I ask as this is odd to me.... Anyone down in this area please stay safe as things are only amping up globally as the bible scriptures say there would be lots of terrorism and terror acts before Christs second coming and as planet x ( biblical wormwood) inches closer to coming into our solar system people including world governments are going to cause complete chaos and much worse.... Is christ your lord? You're in the final hours and days.... I Also forgot to add japans government all stepped down days ago and were supposed to have an emergency meeting to bring in a new government. I meant to post the news about Japan like 2 days ago though have been taking breaks much needed from social media and youtube... Seems either they know China's about to hit Taiwan which would draw the USA in and draw Japan in. And according to insider Steven Ben noon his intelligence sources told him China warned biden or the "supposed" biden about war in November because China wants to make their move by then and I guess the Chinese government told our country in the usa to make moves and choices ( wisely )... As I might post that video from Steve soon... Not good at all. As far as the Japanese government shutting down could it also be like others stepping down because they are prepping for planet x/biblical wormwoods arrival? Either way not good. Especially as many leaders and elites have already gone into hiding down in their bunkers just as our military here in the United States started slowly years ago to start moving their bases and equipment out near Denver usa and near Atlanta Georgia and one other place due to what's coming to the coasts such as tsunamis 3-500 feet tall from when planet x does it's arch over the sun which will flip earths poles causing all coasts to be wiped out anywhere from all coast lines to 125 miles inland thus why military and government has all been moving things and people... Pay attention to all leaders and world governments and watch moves they are making. Such as Bill Gates right now is stepping out of the lime light giving away billions of his money to certain causes which we know AREN'T GOOD lol..





Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) (John 3:16). I pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video where my pinned comments are





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