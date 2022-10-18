Create New Account
Deathbed Confession of an Australian Satanist
Sage of Quay™
Published a month ago
Jay Dyer discusses a deathbed confession made in 2010 by an Australian Satanist who was a "powerful underground player in Australia", in which he gives the details (and timing) as well as verifying the UN, the leading militaries, and the top "intelligence" "services" are all satanic forces working to create the "new" world order based on satanic theocracy.


