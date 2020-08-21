MAGA, Trump 2020 is not what we think it is

When I saw the Democrats select the easiest possible team to beat I said The Trump Team could not have picked better opponents. That turned on a light in my head.



In this video Richie From Boston turns darkness into daylight. In Trump's own words, we entered martial law last spring. FEMA is in charge. A dozen onerous executive orders have become actionable. You really ought to watch this.



Our world is about to change via our ruling elite in The Swamp.



If it weren't for YouTube's tracking of all viewers and censorship, I would send you to Richie's channel there. I cannot do that in good conscious. I wish he and other popular, powerful YouTubers would at least dual platform if not leave the monster behind altogether.