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EP 2053-6PM TRUMP BRIEFED ON DURHAM INVESTIGATION: "I Do Hear It's Breathtaking What They Found"
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49 views • August 09, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2053 
WEDNESDAY - AUGUST 05, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link:  https://evault.video/view?l=3783725188 

EP 2053-6PM TRUMP BRIEFED ON DURHAM INVESTIGATION: "I Do Hear It's Breathtaking What They Found"

President Trump again makes the statement about what he is hearing about the investigation into Obamagate:
“We caught them spying now it’s up to our Attorney General. As you know I wanted them (Barr’s DOJ) to do it. I didn’t want to get overly involved. Maybe I should, maybe I shouldn’t but I do hear it’s breathtaking what they found. That’s all I can say – breathtaking.”   EP 2053-6PM TRUMP BRIEFED ON DURHAM INVESTIGATION: “I Do Hear It’s Breathtaking What They Found” – The Pete Santilli Show   https://bit.ly/3gK9ETP 

GUEST: Alex Newman is an American journalist and consultant who writes about economics, finance, banking, business, and politics for diverse publications in the United States and abroad. He studied journalism, economics and political science at the University of Florida.  In addition to his own consulting firm, Alex has worked in market research, marketing, strategy, research, information gathering and consulting for international companies, non-profit organizations and various political campaigns. He is also the co-author of a book exposing some of the problems with today's public education system. https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/congress/itemlist/user/68-alexnewman

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