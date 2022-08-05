Amid Imminent Chastisements, Jesus Explains The Afterlife When Souls Separate From Their Bodies!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Aug 3, 2022 IN THE face of prophesied chastisements that Catholic mystics warn to be not far forthcoming, there is frequently also the call from Heaven to keep faith, focus on the afterlife. This could be not comforting to some, because this clearly implies dying. But since Adam and Eve, has any earthling been exempted from death?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iB6E2rG6zcc