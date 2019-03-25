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[Mar 25, 2019] NO, you did NOT see the curve, AT ALL! ✞ [Astro Not II]
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111 views • July 30, 2021
According to actor-physicist Neill "greasy" DeGrasse Tyson, you can't even see the curve from 128,000 feet altitude (Felix Baumgartner Red Bull Stratos Jump). So what makes you think you saw it from a plane window at 30,000 feet?
THAT STUFF IS FLAT! :)
Despite the FACT that looking through CURVED GLASS or FISHEYE LENSES doesn't turn earth into a ball, MULTITUDES of people take this as proof for a Globe anyway, for example Steve O, Joe Rogan and the "Myth-Busters"...
You can NOT see ANY curve from 30,000, 70,000 or 120,000 feet, and everything ABOVE that is NOT accessible by the average person. So you have to BLINDLY BELIEVE in what they tell and SHOW you...they FAKE it though because there is NO curve!
NASA and all other space agencies (ALL of them controlled by the governments) LIE. Space is FAKE. Biblical Earth is FLAT and there is a DOME above us all. God Almighty is REAL and Jesus Christ is our beloved Lord and Savior!
P.S. This is a REMIX of my old "Steve O destroyed Flat Earth once and for all? ✞" (lol, nope!) + Randy Orton vs Baumgärtner - Knockout! ✞ videos + some extra scenes! :)
Music: NO IDEA! I found that song YEARS ago in a 9/11 video, I have been unable to find the name of this song, sorry!
FREE E-Books:
Circle of the earth investigation
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NDG2Og6OufjXCmZvTZ3wxrBUo6w1Z4u8/view?usp=sharing
Is the Bible from Heaven, is Earth a globe
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HOkbq05eLw7vCeJpJx5tMDWjHO3DgJK-/view?usp=sharing
Kings dethroned, astronomy debunked
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jCfsxjp78gCUPoAUjepwnbS0fx--1j8G/view?usp=sharing
One hundred proofs that the earth is not a globe
https://drive.google.com/file/d/199wyUSs63AtKpnHfqmG5-785m78c0e4h/view?usp=sharing
Terra firma
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XCQ-nDGfRWrdld0Wkl7M0l_wU5d-H9TJ/view?usp=sharing
Zetetic astronomy. Earth not a globe
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YGsQ5c7twDKsH6AbWfyh8B5slvTEVbJ8/view?usp=sharing
Zetetic Cosmogony
https://drive.google.com/file/d/11x0wV5q2BruQX_5isXqc-m-LZvWcAlw8/view?usp=sharing
Please use all my videos for free, PRAISE JESUS CHRIST and may God Almighty bless and protect you and your families and all good humans on biblical FLAT Earth!
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
THAT STUFF IS FLAT! :)
Despite the FACT that looking through CURVED GLASS or FISHEYE LENSES doesn't turn earth into a ball, MULTITUDES of people take this as proof for a Globe anyway, for example Steve O, Joe Rogan and the "Myth-Busters"...
You can NOT see ANY curve from 30,000, 70,000 or 120,000 feet, and everything ABOVE that is NOT accessible by the average person. So you have to BLINDLY BELIEVE in what they tell and SHOW you...they FAKE it though because there is NO curve!
NASA and all other space agencies (ALL of them controlled by the governments) LIE. Space is FAKE. Biblical Earth is FLAT and there is a DOME above us all. God Almighty is REAL and Jesus Christ is our beloved Lord and Savior!
P.S. This is a REMIX of my old "Steve O destroyed Flat Earth once and for all? ✞" (lol, nope!) + Randy Orton vs Baumgärtner - Knockout! ✞ videos + some extra scenes! :)
Music: NO IDEA! I found that song YEARS ago in a 9/11 video, I have been unable to find the name of this song, sorry!
FREE E-Books:
Circle of the earth investigation
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NDG2Og6OufjXCmZvTZ3wxrBUo6w1Z4u8/view?usp=sharing
Is the Bible from Heaven, is Earth a globe
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HOkbq05eLw7vCeJpJx5tMDWjHO3DgJK-/view?usp=sharing
Kings dethroned, astronomy debunked
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jCfsxjp78gCUPoAUjepwnbS0fx--1j8G/view?usp=sharing
One hundred proofs that the earth is not a globe
https://drive.google.com/file/d/199wyUSs63AtKpnHfqmG5-785m78c0e4h/view?usp=sharing
Terra firma
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XCQ-nDGfRWrdld0Wkl7M0l_wU5d-H9TJ/view?usp=sharing
Zetetic astronomy. Earth not a globe
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YGsQ5c7twDKsH6AbWfyh8B5slvTEVbJ8/view?usp=sharing
Zetetic Cosmogony
https://drive.google.com/file/d/11x0wV5q2BruQX_5isXqc-m-LZvWcAlw8/view?usp=sharing
Please use all my videos for free, PRAISE JESUS CHRIST and may God Almighty bless and protect you and your families and all good humans on biblical FLAT Earth!
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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