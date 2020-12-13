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PREVENTING COVID-19: Dr. Pierre Kory Pushes for Approval of Ivermectin Treatment For Covid-19
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258 views • December 13, 2020
PREVENTING COVID-19: Dr. Pierre Kory Pushes for Approval of Ivermectin Treatment For Covid-19,, WHY A VACCINE ? IF THIS PREVENT GETTING IT
Moments after speaking before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Dr. Pierre Kory joined NewsNOW from FOX. The President of the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) called for the government to swiftly review the already expansive and still rapidly emerging medical evidence on Ivermectin.
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJg9wBPyKMNA5sRDnvzmkdg
Moments after speaking before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Dr. Pierre Kory joined NewsNOW from FOX. The President of the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) called for the government to swiftly review the already expansive and still rapidly emerging medical evidence on Ivermectin.
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJg9wBPyKMNA5sRDnvzmkdg
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