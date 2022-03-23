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[Bidan] Doctrine: America Last
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11 views • March 23, 2022
Failure Of Leadership
* Joe wants to lead the NWO, yet he can’t even keep his own house in order.
* Would you trust him running anything?
* He doesn’t know what’s happening in his own country, but thinks he can rework the whole world.
* He ignores issues affecting hard-working Americans.
* Stop putting America last.
* America is fed up with Biden.
* The media need to hold him accountable.
* He has been screwing us up for the past 50 years.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 22 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301525784001
* Joe wants to lead the NWO, yet he can’t even keep his own house in order.
* Would you trust him running anything?
* He doesn’t know what’s happening in his own country, but thinks he can rework the whole world.
* He ignores issues affecting hard-working Americans.
* Stop putting America last.
* America is fed up with Biden.
* The media need to hold him accountable.
* He has been screwing us up for the past 50 years.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 22 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301525784001
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