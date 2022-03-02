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Prophecy about the UK
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46 views • March 02, 2022
This is not my video but I can say amen to this as I had a vision many years ago for this nation which corroborates this word.
It is as real to me now as it was back then nearly 20 years ago.
It is as real to me now as it was back then nearly 20 years ago.
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