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Decoding Symbolism, John 2, Updates, and Additions
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10 views • April 23, 2021
Decoding the very significant Liberty University RESET ad
Significant because of when it arrived, and this was how CODE TREES-RESET was discovered.
Ad evokes the sign to Hezekiah and the 10 degrees of the shadow going back
Ad evokes the Garden of Eden in Genesis 3 and shows the University education is "Ritual sodomy illumination"
Announcing updates and a new page: "Water into Wine - Y'suha's Miracle Before His Time" - an adjunct to the Reset 2022 Journal
https://theopenscroll.com//when_cometh/John2.htm
Another new addition: John2:14-22 Interactive
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John2_14-22.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Subscribe to The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
Significant because of when it arrived, and this was how CODE TREES-RESET was discovered.
Ad evokes the sign to Hezekiah and the 10 degrees of the shadow going back
Ad evokes the Garden of Eden in Genesis 3 and shows the University education is "Ritual sodomy illumination"
Announcing updates and a new page: "Water into Wine - Y'suha's Miracle Before His Time" - an adjunct to the Reset 2022 Journal
https://theopenscroll.com//when_cometh/John2.htm
Another new addition: John2:14-22 Interactive
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John2_14-22.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Subscribe to The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
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