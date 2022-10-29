And We Know 10.28.2022 Cue up Rockin Robin, MANY are CELEBRATING MUSK takeover, 20% Slides MATCHING UP! PAIN! PRAY

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LT of And We Know
October 28, 2022
Don’t you just love that song.. makes me want to get up and dance… hope we can play the entire song at the end for all to enjoy. Many are celebrating across the spectrum about the firing of employees at Twitter and more matchups on the intel board… Kari continues to rock the enemy .. mainstream media, and so much more.
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