And We Know 10.28.2022 Cue up Rockin Robin, MANY are CELEBRATING MUSK takeover, 20% Slides MATCHING UP! PAIN! PRAY
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
LT of And We Know


October 28, 2022


Don’t you just love that song.. makes me want to get up and dance… hope we can play the entire song at the end for all to enjoy. Many are celebrating across the spectrum about the firing of employees at Twitter and more matchups on the intel board… Kari continues to rock the enemy .. mainstream media, and so much more.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1qd343-10.28.22-cue-up-rockin-robin-many-are-celebrating-musk-takeover-20-slides-m.html


Keywords
current eventsnewschristiantwittermainstream mediamsmelon musktakeoveremployeesfiringcelebratingltand we knowkari lakeexposing evilrockin robin

